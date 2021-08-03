$861.32 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post sales of $861.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $872.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $857.20 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $632.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $227,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 188,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $558.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $517.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $286.90 and a 12 month high of $565.32.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

