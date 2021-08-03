89,000 Shares in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth $5,099,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth $905,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 206,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

HMHC opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

