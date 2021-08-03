908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 9.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $116,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.62 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASS. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 908 Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

