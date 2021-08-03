$920.04 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will announce sales of $920.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $919.50 million to $920.99 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $806.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.88. 14,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,702. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

