9,327 Shares in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,564 shares of company stock valued at $439,005 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.78 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

