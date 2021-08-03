9,589 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,782. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.