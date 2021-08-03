993 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,204 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $276.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.20. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $168.53 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

