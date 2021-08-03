Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Short Interest Update

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 13,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,233,901 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $722,696,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 95,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $122.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,688,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $98.67 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

