AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at SVB Leerink

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $144.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.72.

NYSE ABBV opened at $115.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

