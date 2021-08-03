Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen New Dawn’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ABD opened at GBX 316.50 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.11. The company has a market cap of £344.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Aberdeen New Dawn has a 12-month low of GBX 249 ($3.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 369 ($4.82).

About Aberdeen New Dawn

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

