Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen New Dawn’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:ABD opened at GBX 316.50 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.11. The company has a market cap of £344.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Aberdeen New Dawn has a 12-month low of GBX 249 ($3.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 369 ($4.82).
About Aberdeen New Dawn
See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.