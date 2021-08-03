Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $345.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abiomed saw contraction in both margins in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, which does not bode well. Persistent pricing pressure is worrying as well. Stiff competition and forex woes prevail. Over the past six months, the company has underperformed its industry. Yet, Abiomed’s Impella revenues in the international markets improved in the quarter. Product launches and regulatory approvals buoy optimism. Also, the company saw a rise in U.S. Impella revenues. Upbeat results from the Impella 5.5 SmartAssist study in the fiscal fourth quarter is impressive too. Recent FDA 510(k) nod for the company’s Breethe OXY-1 cardiopulmonary bypass support system continues to instill investor confidence. The company witnessed a deleveraged balance sheet in the quarter under review. Abiomed’s fourth quarter results were better-than-expected.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.00.

ABMD stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.21. 2,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,237. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.68.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Abiomed by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

