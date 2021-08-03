Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACHC traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,229. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.