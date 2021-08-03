ACCO Brands Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.19%.

ACCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $843.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

