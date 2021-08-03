ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

ACCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $843.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,358,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 321,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $2,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

