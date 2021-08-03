ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Update

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 998,800 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 324,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ACM Research by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.76. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

