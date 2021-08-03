AcuityAds (AT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect AcuityAds to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.50 million.

AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$1.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.05. The company has a market cap of C$613.88 million and a PE ratio of 107.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.83.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

