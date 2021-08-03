AcuityAds (AT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect AcuityAds to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.50 million.
AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$1.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.05. The company has a market cap of C$613.88 million and a PE ratio of 107.16.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.