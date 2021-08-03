AcuityAds (ATY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect AcuityAds to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ATY stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. AcuityAds has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $26.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

