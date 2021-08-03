AdaptHealth (AHCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect AdaptHealth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AHCO stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

