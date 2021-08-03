Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. On average, analysts expect Addex Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. 1,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

