Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ADUS traded up $9.59 on Tuesday, hitting $94.70. 314,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,944. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

