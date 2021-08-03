Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,396,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

