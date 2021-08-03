Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

