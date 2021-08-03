Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.47. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.