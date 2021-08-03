Advisor Partners LLC Invests $256,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

NYSE:AFG opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.72 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

