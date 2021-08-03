Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 826 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

