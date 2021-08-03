Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in The Western Union by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in The Western Union by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

NYSE WU opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.