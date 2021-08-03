Advisor Partners LLC Sells 3,849 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

