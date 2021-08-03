Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

UFCS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $603.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.