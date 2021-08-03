Advisor Partners LLC Trims Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $359.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.24.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

