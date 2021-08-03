Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $400.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $405.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -87.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.59.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $11,422,475 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

