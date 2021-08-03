Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 291.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,425 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

MOS opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

