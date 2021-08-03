Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 170.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,514,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 125,513 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 65,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.56. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

