Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of AGLE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. 2,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,751. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 90,857 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

