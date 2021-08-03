Aeron Trading 44.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $8,507.76 and approximately $121,036.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00058699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00798491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00094382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00041515 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

