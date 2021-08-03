Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Dwight D. Churchill Buys 1,000 Shares

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMG opened at $159.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,275 shares during the period.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

