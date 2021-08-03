AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. AGC updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.810-$4.810 EPS.

ASGLY opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

