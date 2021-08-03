Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives $5.51 Average PT from Brokerages

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at $244,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 20,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at $786,823.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $146,212. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 121,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

