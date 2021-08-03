agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGL. Truist initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46. agilon health has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Northwestern University bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,156,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

