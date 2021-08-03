AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 5.1%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.26. 2,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 344,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RERE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

