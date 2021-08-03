Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Air Lease by 3,770.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 7,032.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after buying an additional 1,861,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,077,000 after buying an additional 637,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

