Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.53. 238,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.86. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

