Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.92) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALBO opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $554.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

