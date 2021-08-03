Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Alector alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alector currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Alector has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. Analysts expect that Alector will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at $20,862,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alector by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 60,911 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alector by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alector by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Alector by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alector (ALEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.