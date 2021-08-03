Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after buying an additional 79,407 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 830,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,035,000 after buying an additional 415,384 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.24.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

