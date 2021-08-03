Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

ALFVY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. 9,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $42.30.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

