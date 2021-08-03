Alkami Technology (ALKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Alkami Technology has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. On average, analysts expect Alkami Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALKT opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.64. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

ALKT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

