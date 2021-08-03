Alkami Technology (ALKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Alkami Technology has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. On average, analysts expect Alkami Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ALKT opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.64. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $49.32.
In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alkami Technology Company Profile
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
