All Sports (SOC) Price Down 4.9% This Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $24.22 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00060644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.00819027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00095351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042343 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.