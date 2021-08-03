Alliance Global Partners Increases Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Price Target to $3.25

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) had its target price lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.
