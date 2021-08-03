Alliance Global Partners Increases Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Price Target to $3.25

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) had its target price lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 88,407 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.