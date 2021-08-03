Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by 78.7% over the last three years.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $989.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.