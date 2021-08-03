Alliant Energy (LNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LNT opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

